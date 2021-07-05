Duncan Turnbull was Pompey's third-choice keeper last season - and it's a Fratton Park vacancy which remains. Picture: Joe Pepler

He will vie with Alex Bass for the number one spot, with Danny Cowley intimating he is comfortable letting the duo scrap it out.

However, Pompey’s head coach has previously suggested his preference lies in a three-man goalkeeping department.

It is understood that remains a consideration, although any third keeper is likely to be an up-and-coming prospect.

Such a candidate is not currently at Fratton Park, following the close-season departures of Duncan Turnbull and Taylor Seymour.

In addition, none of last year’s Academy graduates were retained, including Leon Pitman, who made 13 appearances at that level in 2020-21.

The Isle of Wight youngster has since joined AFC Portchester, turning out for a half in the Wessex League Premier Division club’s 4-1 friendly defeat to Salisbury on Saturday.

Next season, Conor Manderson will step up to become a second-year scholar in the Academy.

The Northern Ireland under-19 international made 19 appearances for Liam Daish’s side in the last campaign.

Yet he will not be ready to serve the first-team as a potential third-choice keeper, meaning Cowley must instead look outside the club.

Interestingly, goalkeepers are not counted in the make-up of Football League squads next season.

Thereby a potential third stopper will not impact on playing numbers Cowley has at his disposal, with 22 outfield players allowed.

Last season, Turnbull served as back-up to Craig MacGillivray, Alex Bass and, for the second half of the season, Lewis Ward.

The American was an unused substitute 12 times, the last of which was a 1-0 home defeat to Lincoln in January.

Turnbull made his first-team debut in the January 2021 defeat at Peterborough, when the Blues lost 5-1 in the Papa John’s Trophy.

In the same match, Seymour was also handed his bow, entering as a second-half substitute for Turnbull.

However, both of them, along with MacGillivray, have now been released.

