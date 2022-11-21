And he revealed owners Tornante have pledged every penny of the Joe Morrell compensation will be ploughed back into the club.

Pompey are entitled to a slice of $209m set aside by Fifa for their club benefits programme, seeking to compensate those teams supplying players to the 2022 competition.

The precise amount in recognition of Morrell’s Wales involvement depends on how far Rob Page’s side progress in the Qatar tournament.

Cowley has stopped short of declaring how much he expects to receive, yet it could be between £350,000-450,000.

And he’s looking forward to utilising that to bolster his Blues squad.

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘We have done our calculations and the money depends on how far Wales progress in the competition, but it's a significant amount.

‘As a club we are making decisions about what we do with it, the owners have been unbelievably generous and any money we create – whether that be from Joe Morrell or this week in terms of football fortune – will go back into helping the club.

Joe Morrell's World Cup involvement has earned Pompey a windfall

‘We know that, one way or another, money will come back into the club, whether that be to support the provisions to help the first-team, the Academy or the playing budget, time will tell.

‘The club will benefit, we know this is a significant amount of money for Joe and it’s great we’re getting some compensation because, let’s be honest, we have lost a player and it has been a difficult start to the season (for him) as a consequence.’

Cowley doesn’t believe Fifa will have paid out their compensation in time for the January window.

Yet with the knowledge that money is arriving, he insists it won’t hinder the Blues’ spending plans.

He added: ‘I don’t think we’ll have the money in our bank account by January.