The Pompey boss has also provided an update on the duo’s own fitness status after they were spotted feeling the effects of their recent busy schedule at Hereford on Friday night.

Mingi was substituted on the hour mark after feeling a tight hamstring – a problem that has helped decimate the Blues’ squad numbers in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, midfield partner Tunnicliffe was also suffering a similar complaint but persevered as Pompey ran out 3-1 winners.

The game against the Bulls represented the duo’s fifth game each in 13 days and the latter’s fifth start in a row.

That’s not bad going given their fringe-player status before injuries, suspension and sickness denied Cowley of Tom Lowery, Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell.

Indeed, despite Mingi getting some game time as a sub, Tunnicliffe had just 26 minutes of League One football under his belt when called upon to start at Forest Green Rovers two weeks.

That was also despite Louis Thompson breaking his leg against Bristol Rovers in August.

Pompey midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe

Now, playing a key role in Pompey’s season, Cowley is delighted with their recent contributions and robustness at a time of need.

Giving an update on the duo, the Blues boss said: ‘Jay Mingi had a tight hamstring, Tunniclife was tight – and credit to both of them.

‘They have gone Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday-Friday off the back of nothing, so five games in 13 days.

‘Only in England we do this to our players. I wonder how they’ll all be for the World Cup?

Jay Mingi got more important game time under his belt at Hereford

‘This is the schedule we all have, which makes it tough for the players physically, but they (Tunnicliffe and Mingi) managed to come through.

‘It looks like tightness, so hopefully no more than that.’

If either player does struggle to feature against Morecambe in a week’s time, then at least Cowley knows his options are returning to normal levels.

Lowery is back after getting 29 minutes against Hereford, while Pack is closing in on his return from a hamstring injury.

Joe Morrell sat out the trip to Edgar Street because of a sickness bug but will likely travel to the World Cup with Wales after the Morecambe trip.

Cowley is also confident that injuries to Ronan Curtis (ankle) and Michael Morrison (knock) are low level.

He added: ‘Ronan got a nasty one on his ankle (against Hereford).

‘It was a kick, a bit swollen at the moment but hopefully he’s pretty robust so nothing too bad.