Posted on Twitter by the Irishman’s mum, Marie, it shows a heavily swollen right ankle that has made some Pompey fans on social media squirm.

The forward suffered the blow in the 21st minute of Friday night’s Cup tie – a match the Blues won 3-1.

It came following a challenge by Bulls defender Jack Evans, which match official Sebastian Stockbridge deemed a fair tackle.

At first, it looked as if the 26-year-old was about to be withdrawn as a result of the incident, with Joe Pigott seen getting ready to come on as his replacement.

However, keen not to add to the Blues’ injury woes, Curtis bravely carried on and set up Reeco Hackett for Pompey’s 33rd-minute equaliser, after Miles Storey had handed the hosts a 26th-minute lead.

The former Derry City man was later replaced in the 61st minute as Cowley made a few tactical changes.

And speaking at the final whistle, manager Danny Cowley was hopeful the knock suffered would not be too bad.

He told The News: ‘He (Ronan) got a nasty one on his ankle.

‘It’s a bit swollen at the moment but he’s pretty robust, Ronan, so hopefully it’s not too bad.’

Whether or not the manager and his medical staff will be of the same opinion when they see the updated picture remains to be seen.

But with Pompey’s next game not until Morecambe next Saturday, they have a full week to keep tabs on the situation.

In the meantime, plenty of Blues fans on Twitter have been in touch wishing Curtis a speedy recovery.

