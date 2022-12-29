And the head coach is adamant the midfielder will play a vital role over the Blues’ success in the coming years.

The 31-year-old returned to Fratton Park as a free agent in the summer after departing Cardiff at the end of the season.

Pack came through the ranks at PO4 but was sold to Cheltenham in 2011, before going on to establish himself in the Championship.

After making the comeback to his boyhood club in June, the midfielder has impressed, playing a key part in Pompey’s triumphs in the opening weeks of the campaign.

The Blues academy graduate has been an ever-present in the engine room for Cowley, missing just three league games so far.

But some sections of the Fratton faithful have called for change in the middle of the park in a bid to improve their poor run of form in League One.

However, the Blues boss has dismissed those claims and instead insisted Pack will play a major role in their success this term.

Marlon Pack.

He told The News: ‘I think Marlon is a top player and an even better person.

‘He’s made a huge difference to the group, an unbelievable professional who sets such an outstanding example to all of the young players.

‘Technically outstanding, tactically really intelligent, always willing to help the players around him and we’re proud that he’s a part of this team and a part of this club.

‘We know how much the club means to him and we know what we’re all trying to achieve and he’s a driving force in that and a really important leader in the group.

‘We know he’s an important player. The reason he’s so consistent is that his all round game both in possession and out of possession is so strong.

‘We know he can control and dominate games with his possession and range of passing.

‘But also his other side of his game, with the physicality and his ability to win duels and second balls is important as well.

