The Blues have been working on a deal for ex-Preston defender Joe Rafferty – in addition to the obvious need for a striker.

Pompey won 2-0 against Qatar SC this afternoon, the scorers being Alfie Bridgman and a young triallist striker Cowley is adamant he will not name.

Nonetheless, their striking issues were once again glaringly apparent, with both goals coming in the final period of a match which saw three 30-minute parts.

However, with Pompey returning to England tomorrow, Cowley believes there may have been more than one breakthrough on the recruitment front.

The Blues’ first-team coach told The News: ‘We are working every day, we remain hopeful.

‘We are three weeks away now, so it’s really important that we get them in as quickly as we can.

‘I feel like I'm saying the same thing, we know there are players we want to bring in and we are just waiting for that to drop.

Danny Cowley has hinted two new signing could be on their way following Pompey's return from Spain. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘I think we are close, I’m hopeful we will see some movement over the next week.

‘We are hopeful that something will drop early next week and we can bring players in which can influence the starting XI.

‘I hope that is more than one, we need to.

‘The good news is Denver (Hume) is getting close, Reeco is with the group and, all being well, hopefully he will feature at Gillingham.’

Rafferty remains an option and offers experience at right-back.

The former Preston and Rochdale man has been in talks over a Fratton Park switch and, should he arrive, that could pave a move away from the Blues for Kieron Freeman.

Cowley added: ‘I think for us our focus is on the top-end of the pitch and we would really like to be able to influence that first.