Danny Cowley is 90 minutes away from steering Pompey into the League One play-off semi-finals. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Victory over Accrington on Sunday (12pm) will secure the Blues sixth spot and the final play-off position.

It has been a frustratingly erratic season for Pompey, culminating with the Cowleys’ arrival seven weeks ago to resurrect ambition of a Championship return.

The head coach concedes the journey has been a ‘roller coaster’, yet he has steered the team within 90 minutes of a play-off presence.

And he wants Pompey’s players to rise to the occasion and ensure they are forever remembered.

Cowley told The News: ‘For the players to have shown resilience, grit and determination to find a way of it being on our terms going into the final game of the season is tremendous.

‘What we have done is create an opportunity. The best players and best teams when presented with an opportunity take it – and that’s what we aim to do on Sunday.

‘It has been a wonderful challenge and one I have enjoyed every day.

‘But if you want to be remembered and want to be good, you have to take the opportunity when it arises, and that’s the challenge for us.

‘I have seen the life of a Pompey fan, it has been a roller coaster.

‘We could have given ourselves an easier last six weeks, sitting at home in Lincoln watching the season unfold, but we love football.

‘It was too good an opportunity to turn down, so it’s great to get on the Pompey roller coaster with you all and enjoy some ups, some downs and some loop the loops.

‘It has been 100mph, it has been intense, we have lived every second and loved every second.

‘We have given it our absolute best since we’ve been here and it has been a brilliant period in our life, I wouldn’t change it for the world.

‘We just want to get the right performance and then the right result on Sunday.’

Pompey are embroiled in a three-way battle for the final play-off spot.

Charlton and Oxford United are the other challengers, with Blackpool, Sunderland and Lincoln having already qualified.

Yet Pompey are in pole position as they seek to join the League One play-off semi-final roll call.

Cowley added: ‘I will tell the players to embrace the moment – big players play well in big games.

‘The fact it is on our terms is fantastic, but what you now have to do is seize the opportunity.

‘To do that you have to channel your emotions, make sure you find the very best person within yourself on Sunday.

‘If you can do that individually and as a collective then that will put us in a really good position against a very, very good Accrington team.’

