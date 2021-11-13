Danny Cowley lauds character of Portsmouth soldiers after delivering landmark Wycombe win

The Blues showed huge character to pick up one of the best results of Danny Cowley’s reign at Adams Park against the high-flying Chairboys.

Pompey came under huge pressure as the home side showed their physicality and put ball after ball into their box.

Cowley felt Wycombe ‘smelled blood’ with his side shorn of players through injury and international duty.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the 43-year-old couldn’t have been prouder of the response from his players.

He said: ‘It was a great game and a rollercoaster of a football match.

‘It wasn’t the most technical or tactical game, but credit to Wycombe because they ask so many questions of you.

‘They are so physical and so athletic and put so many balls into the box.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘But we really stood up and showed a real spirit and togetherness.