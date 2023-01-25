And the former Blues head coach stated he was relaxed over making an imminent return to management.

The 44-year-old was dismissed as Blues boss on January 2nd, a day after their dismal 3-1 defeat to Charlton on New Years’ Day.

That led to chairman Michael Eisner and the board calling time on Cowley’s 22-months at the helm at Fratton Park, following a run of just one win in 14 league outings.

The underwhelming form in League One saw Pompey slump from second to 12th in just three months, with his last three points coming against struggling Forest Green in October.

Although the ex-Blues boss admitted he was taking time away to self reflect, he insisted he was still involved in coaching – just three weeks after his Pompey departure.

He told talkSPORT: ‘For Nicky and I, our Dad introduced us to football and we’ve loved it ever since.

‘Your world goes from 100 miles-per-hour to zero, so there’s been a bit of self care by getting up and going to the gym.

Danny Cowley has lifted the lid on life after his Pompey sacking.

‘On Saturday afternoon, I took my daughters' team, which are the under-15 side, and then stayed and coached the under-14 side just after.

‘We love football and I don’t see it as work, it’s my passion, it’s what I love to do.

‘Without it my life always feels a little bit empty but I’m a positive guy and I try to see the best in the world.

‘For me, I get to spend a bit of time with my children and my wife, which is good.’

Cowley has spent the previous 15 years on the touchline, leading Concord Rangers, Braintree, Lincoln, Huddersfield and Pompey.

While the ex-Blues head coach revealed his desire to get back in to management, he insisted he was ready to wait for the right opporunity.

‘Absolutely,’ he added when questioned about if he wanted a return to the dug out.

‘It’s not always about your competence, sometimes it’s about selecting the right jobs and that has a big role to play, not just in football but in life in general.

‘To try to make non emotional and intelligent decisions is going to be important.

