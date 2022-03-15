With squad rotation very much at the forefront of team selection, Joe Morrell and Denver Hume are handed recalls at Plymouth.

They come in for Ryan Tunnicliffe and Clark Robertson, who both drop to the bench for the Home Park encounter.

Hume’s return sees him given the left wing-back berth, with Connor Ogilvie taking Robertson’s place on the left of the back three.

Meanwhile, Morrell partners Louis Thompson in the centre of midfield, replacing Tunnicliffe, who started at Ipswich.

However, there is no place in the 18-man squad for Michael Jacobs, who returned to training on Friday following injury.

Marcus Harness is also absent as he serves out the final match of a three-game ban following his Accrington red card.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Ogilvie, Romeo, Hume, Thompson, Morrell, Curtis, O’Brien, Hirst.

Despite his recent return to training following injury, Michael Jacobs is missing from Pompey's 18-man squad at Plymouth this evening. Picture: Joe Pepler

Subs: Webber, Tunnicliffe, Robertson, Jewitt-White, Mingi, Vincent, Walker.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron