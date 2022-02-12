Marcus Harness has been recalled by Pompey in an attacking Danny Cowley side against Doncaster. Picture: Robin Jones

The Blues’ head coach has opted for squad rotation for Doncaster’s visit, with three alterations to the team which beat Burton 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Wing-backs Mahlon Romeo and Denver Hume both drop to the bench, with Marcus Harness and Reeco Hackett recalled.

The pre-match assumption is the wingers will serve as direct replacements, thereby flanking a three-man defence.

The final change is skipper Clark Robertson coming in for Connor Ogilvie as the left-sided centre-half.

All of Romeo, Hume and Ogilvie drop to the bench, ready to be called upon if required.

Harry Jewitt-White is also included among the substitutes, along with recent arrival Aiden O’Brien and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Pompey are again without injured pair Kieron Freeman and Shaun Williams, who remain doubts to feature again this season.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Harness, Hackett, Thompson, Jacobs, Curtis, Walker, Hirst.

Subs: Webber, Hume, O’Brien, Tunnicliffe, Romeo, Ogilvie, Jewitt-White.

