The 30-year-old returns to his former stomping ground with Bristol Rovers, seven months after his departure during the January transfer window.

And he’ll be reunited with the manager who let him go and told him his future lay away from PO4, after two-and-a-half years at the club.

Cowley made that decision with the front man’s contract expiring at the end of the 2021-22 season and with Marquis having a goal record of seven in the 32 matches under the Blues boss’ stewardship.

In the subsequent 20 games he played at Lincoln following his move for an undisclosed fee, the former Millwall forward netted five times before leaving the Imps at the end of the last campaign.

He has since linked up with Joey Barton at the Memorial Stadium, where he’s started their five games in all competition to date this season – and scored once.

Marquis will likely get to the nod to start against his former employers, with The Gas keen to put their midweek 3-0 defeat to Barnsley behind them.

His last trip back – with Lincoln in April – ended in a 3-2 defeat and with the front man unable to demonstrate his capabilities once again in front of the Fratton faithful.

The player’s overall record of 36 goals in 119 appearances during his second spell with the Blues split the fans.

But when asked if Marquis had anything to prove to him or the supporters, Cowley said only Marquis could answer that.

Although, he did say that the forward maintained his full respect.

'That's something you'd have to ask John,’ said Cowley, when Marquis’ Pompey record and motivation ahead of his return was put to him.

'But we always found John to be a really good professional, a really hardworking player, tried incredibly hard here - certainly during the time we were with him.

'He certainly carries a goal threat at his level and we anticipate seeing the best of John on Saturday.

'He's obviously been back here with Lincoln at the back end of last season and we look forward to seeing John back here on Saturday.’

Marquis and former striker partner Ellis Harrison were replaced at Fratton Park by Tyler Walker and Aiden O’Brien for the second half of last season, both of whom have now left the club – alongside George Hirst.

Now, after another reshuffle of his forward options, Cowley has Colby Bishop. Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett to call upon.

All three have impressed so far, with Bishop, in particular. proving a welcome addition to the Blues’ ranks with five goals in as many appearances.

Those efforts have helped take Pompey up to third in the table – albeit at an early stage of the campaign.

But when asked if that calibre of player was required to take the Blues to the next level, Cowley again politely defended Marquis’ goal record in a Blues shirt.

'I think John has always scored goals this level,’ the manager added.

'The club played a significant amount of money for him to score and I think he will always carry a goal threat.