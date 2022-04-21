The Blues’ head coach is convinced his squad is well stocked for left-backs – in terms of numbers and quality.

Crucially, the trio are all contracted to Fratton Park beyond this season, providing left-back stability in a squad which again faces undergoing a large-scale overhaul.

Indeed, every other area of the pitch requires urgent attention in the summer transfer window, including right-back, goalkeeper and, most pivotal of all, in attack.

Yet Cowley is pleased with his pool of left-backs and will be focusing recruitment elsewhere.

He told The News: ‘I think we are in a good place in the left-back position.

‘We have young Liam Vincent, who is going to need to play games and we anticipate that might be an opportunity for him to go out on loan.

Connor Ogilvie has started Pompey's last six matches at left-back, reflecting a position on the pitch Danny Cowley doesn't believe requires strengthening. Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

‘I like the fact we have one young developer, then we’ve got Connor and Denver, who have different qualities and different attributes.

‘You play Lincoln on the Friday and Morecambe on the Monday, two completely different challenges, so it’s important to have a squad which allows you to meet those different demands.

‘We’ve got good choices at left-back and won’t be looking to sign any more. We’ve very happy with those options.’

That has opened the door to Ogilvie, who has moved over from largely operating as the left-sided centre-half in a back three.

Meanwhile, Vincent has made three Academy appearances as he continues to play catch-up after an injury-hampered start to his Fratton Park career.

Yet while there are no situations vacant in the left-back area, Cowley acknowledges there are obvious priorities elsewhere.

He added: ‘We haven’t got a forward in the building, so we are short in that area.

‘That’s definitely an area where something needs to happen during the summer and we will be addressing that.’

