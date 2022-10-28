The Pompey boss believes the 24-year-old can be ‘whatever he wants to be’ following his man-of-the-match display against Oxford in midweek.

And he’s eager to have a positive impact in the forward’s journey, with Cowley prepared to step up his faith in the former Norwich and Charlton youngster.

Hackett was handed just his third start of the season against the U’s as injuries continue to wreak havoc on the Blues’ first-team squad.

It was also the first time he had started and finished a league game since February.

Meanwhile, Oxford was only the third time his term that Hackett got a full 90 minutes into his legs in all competitions.

After grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck, there’s hope the winger can shake off a knock he sustained in the 1-1 draw in time for tomorrow’s game against Shrewsbury.

But it’s not just the visit of Steve Cotterill’s side that Hackett should be aiming for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey forward Reeco Hackett

Cowley believes Hackett has the capabilities of taking his game to even greater heights and further afield – despite being unable to nail down a more permanent role in the Pompey ranks since his move from Bromley in January 2020.

'I think Reeco played well Tuesday,’ said Cowley.

'He had a real impact and grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'He's a super talented boy, both tactically and technically, and we really enjoy working with him.

'Last year was a breakthrough season for him which just got curtailed because of injury.

'Now, for us, the hope is to get him into some kind of rhythm.

'Reeco can be whatever he wants to be - I'm convinced of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'The challenge always is trying to take what you learn on the training pitch into a match day.

'He's got some wonderful ability in the one-v-one moments, he understands how to find his own space on the pitch, how to create space for others. I think he can score goals and create goals, we like him when he plays with a bit more aggression in his game and I think we're seeing all those qualities.

'He's just on a journey. A young player on a journey and I know where the destination is going to be.

'We've got so much faith in him and I'm going to really enjoy watching it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hackett saw himself switched to an unfamiliar central-midfield role in the second half on Tuesday as Pompey when toe-to-toe with Oxford in a fiery battle at Fratton Park.

It’s there where his quality stood out as he helped the Blues rescue a point.

And with Pompey continuing to struggle with injuries in central midfield, Cowley admitting Hackett provides him with a welcome extra option in that key area.

'Reeco can play anywhere because he's technically an all-round player and he's tactically really bright,’ added the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'He can adapt his game and that's what the technically and tactically gifted boys can do. They can be pretty agile.

'He gives us something different.