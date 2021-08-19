Danny Cowley reveals key position he now needs to bolster to ensure Portsmouth have strength to take on promotion rivals Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United, Ipswich Town & Co

The Blues boss has revealed a right-sided defender is on his shopping list before August 31, as he completes stage one of his squad rebuild.

Cowley is looking for a versatile option, who will allow him to operate with a back three when the need arises.

The 42-year-old has reservations about his existing options being able to work together as a unit in a defensive three.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley has made it clear he’s looking for three more signings before the end of the month, after bringing in 12 new faces to date this summer.

It’s understood a forward-thinking midfielder who can play behind the front line is viewed as a priority, while the former Huddersfield boss would also like an additional striker.

But Cowley has now expressed the desire to bolster his squad at the back for the first time.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley (Picture by Dave Haines & Lily Moore)

He said: ‘I think for us we’d like a right-sided defender potentially, who would add to the group.

‘Whether that can or can’t happen depends at the moment.

‘We’d like flexibility to go to a back three and I’m not sure we can at the moment.

‘It’s quite important to us to have the opportunity to do that.’

Among the new faces this summer, four defensive signings have arrived at PO4 to date.

Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, Connor Ogilvie and Liam Vincent have all come in, with Robertson being named Cowley’s skipper.

The Scot has made a strong impression with Freeman shining in his three league starts to date.

Ogilivie has already showcased his versatility, starting in an unaccustomed midfield role in the opening-day win at Fleetwood.

The arrival from Gillingham then switched to left-back at Millwall before moving into the middle of defence, as a second-half sub for the injured Robertson against Shrewsbury.

Vincent, meanwhile, has been building his fitness as he recovers from a leg issue picked up in pre-season.

The 18-year-old is seen as one for the future by Cowley, with the arrival from Bromley likely to be sent out on loan to gain experience when he recovers.

That is also the case for homegrown talent Haji Mnoga, with Cowley keen for the Southsea talent to sign a new deal before gaining experience away from Fratton Park.

Callum Johnson, Paul Downing, Sean Raggett and Lee Brown are the other senior defenders at the club at present.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.