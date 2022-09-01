Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues presently have quartet Josh Griffiths, Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott and Owen Dale occupying their loan slots.

Effectively that leaves them with one more available space heading into today’s deadline day.

He’s well aware that, at this stage of the window, a number of high-calibre candidates are suddenly made available by parent Premier League and Championship clubs.

Last season, Miguel Azeez and Mahlon Romeo were recruited on loan from Arsenal and Millwall respectively in the final 48 hours.

And Cowey is hopeful he can still find a gem as the clock ticks towards tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Mahlon Romeo was a late transfer window loan signing for Pompey in last summer transfer window. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

He told The News: ‘We know exactly what we need, but you can’t do it all so then you have to prioritise.

‘The good thing is we have one loan left – and the truth is that in the last week you can nick them.

‘There are brilliant loans that have become available which you wouldn't have even dreamt of.

‘If you do have a bit of scope you can pick one up that can really improve your team.’

Pompey have so far added 11 players during the transfer window.

However, right winger Dale represents the most recent arrival, recruited on loan from Blackpool three weeks ago.

The Blues used the loan market superbly last season, signing Gavin Bazunu, George Hirst and Hayden Carter, who proved excellent players.

Although Gassan Ahadme and Azeez returned to their parent clubs at the halfway point of scheduled season-long stays.

The sixth loan player of last season – Romeo – made 41 outings and in the summer joined Championship Cardiff permanently.

