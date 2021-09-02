Despite 14 new additions, the Blues head coach was unable to bring in the centre-forward he craved on deadline day.

Furthermore, there remain questions over the central defensive area in terms of back-up to Clark Robertson and Sean Raggett.

At present, the versatile Connor Ogilvie and injury-affected Paul Down offer the sole cover to the first-team pairing.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window may have ended earlier this week, yet free agents can still be signed, with ongoing triallist Jay Mingi still on Cowley’s radar.

But he has ruled out any other moves to bolster his squad.

He told The News: ‘There is nothing left in the budget, so they’ll be no free agents.

‘We are where we are. We’re coming out of a pandemic, we’ve bought the training ground and spent all that money on Fratton Park. We’ve got good owners, haven’t we. Come on.

Danny Cowley has ruled out bringing in free agents now the transfer window has closed. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘You can definitely still take good players. I saw 10, 15, 20 names yesterday morning.

‘There are some good players there, but are they fit? Are they ready? How long is it going to take you to get them fit and ready?

‘Then you get them into the building and try to accelerate the process because we are waiting for them.

‘Then, all of a sudden, it’s November – and the January window is nearly open.

‘Pre-season is important for any player and our lads have been through that, either here or at other clubs.’

At the time, Cowley had been keen to sign the 20-year-old, before loaning him out for first-team experience.

Although Pompey’s interest remains, Mingi must first come through his rehabilitation and establish himself as available for duty.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.