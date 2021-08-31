News on Portsmouth move for former West Ham United and Charlton Athletic midfielder

But Danny Cowley is in no rush to complete a deal for the midfielder before the close of the transfer window.

The Blues last night sealed a deal for Miguel Azeez, with the Arsenal teen starlet arriving on loan for the season.

That makes the 18-year-old Cowley’s 13th summer signing, with 17 players departing this summer.

But there is no need for haste to bring in Mingi, after he departed from Charlton when his contract came to a close.

The former West Ham man picked up an injury in pre-season ahead of the warm-up wit Luton Town, putting paid to a deal being done.

Mingi played on with the issue without informing Pompey, but is now completing his rehab at the club’s Roko base.

As an out of contract player, there is no need for the Blues to complete a deal for Mingi before the close of the transfer window at 11pm tomorrow night.

Jay Mingi. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Cowley explained the player, who is viewed as one for the future, is still with the club.

He said: ‘Jay is just coming back from fitness he's just training with us for the moment doing his rehab work.

‘He can sign beyond the window, he’s just a young player we have here.’

As and when a deal is completed for Mingi, the likelihood is the Londoner will head out on loan.

Cowley will look to tie up a deal with a non-league outfit for the player to pick up experience.

That is also set to be the case with Liam Vincent, with the teenager Cowley’s first summer signing.

