Danny Cowley reveals truth over Portsmouth’s interest in Swindon Town’s Scott Twine before MK Dons move

And the Blues head coach explained his existing squad make-up was the key reason why he didn’t intensify his pursuit of the exciting attacking midfielder, before he joined MK Dons.

Twine emerged as a summer target for Cowley, with the 21-year-old on his list of names as he carries out an overhaul of his squad.

The Swindon man this week completed a move to League One rivals MK Dons, however, in a move viewed as a blow to Pompey’s recruitment drive.

The news was greeted with frustration by supporters, who were warming to the prospect of young promising talent like Twine being a central part of Cowley’s plans moving forward.

It was also viewed by some as an example of Pompey being outmuscled by one of their rivals, with fans aware the club are operating with a reduced budget this summer.

Cowley confirmed his admiration of Twine, but revealed he didn’t step up the chase for the talent who bagged 14 goals last season.

Scott Twine in action for Swindon (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The reason for that was the 42-year-old felt he was already stocked with players who operate in a similar vein to one of League One’s most talented prospects.

Cowley said: ‘Scott Twine is a really good player and has a super strength in terms of his long-range shot.

‘He plays in the left-half space, and we already have two players who play in that left-half space.

‘He loves to come in off the left and shoot with his right foot. We have two players who do that already.

‘So we think a lot of Scott Twine, and he will be a really good signing for MK Dons who play 3-4-3 and like that inside 10.

‘He can play as a left 10 for MK Dons and I can see him being a really good fit for them.

‘I think, though, in our playing squad we already have two players in Michael Jacobs and Ronan Curtis who can play in the similar position.’

MK Dons will now have to pay Swindon training compensation for Twine’s signature, with Fifa rules dictating a fee is required to the club who develops a player every time he moves before the end of the season in which they turn 23.

The clubs remain in negotiations over that, with some pointing to the fact that outlay was required for turning Pompey off the deal.

Cowley did admit to being uncomfortable pursuing a player in conditions where you can end up paying more than anticipated, if a tribunal is required.

He said: ‘Compensation always scares me.

‘Personally, I would always advise the club to be in a position where we can negotiate a fee rather than go to a tribunal because tribunals can be dangerous.

‘So that would always be what I advise.’

