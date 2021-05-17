Danny Cowley reveals what Jack Whatmough’s thinking about Portsmouth future - and key to new deal amid Millwall and Bristol City talk

And that viewpoint from the defender gives Danny Cowley belief the Blues can find the right agreement to keep the defender at Fratton Park.

Whatmough remains in talks over a new deal with the club he’s spent his career at, as his existing agreement comes to a close.

Cowley views retaining the Gosport lad’s services as a priority, and gave an insight into a mindset he believes can play a big part in that happening.

He said: ‘Jack is out of contract and we would like to extend his stay at Portsmouth.

‘He’s a Portsmouth boy and feels like there is unfinished business with him and the club.

‘He would certainly would like to be involved with the club moving forward.

‘He sees what we see in terms of the vision and how exciting it can be.

‘But it has to be right for Jack and his family.’

Cowley has been massively impressed by Whatmough since arriving at Fratton Park in March, and has no doubt if he’d not been affected by injuries he’d be playing at a higher level than League One now.

The head coach indicated structuring a deal around appearances with that background, and finding a middle ground which suits both parties is the focus to agreeing new terms.

Cowley added: ‘We’re all realistic enough to know if Jack hadn’t had the injury history he’s had, he would be playing well beyond this level.

‘The fact that he’s had that injury history means he’s still available to us.

‘We just have to make sure we find the right deal, that protects Jack and is right for Jack - but it also has to be right for the club.

‘Trying to protect around that in terms of putting the necessary triggers in, in relation to the games that he plays, is the way we’re trying to do that.

‘With all the players you are trying to be as fair as you can with the finances available.’

