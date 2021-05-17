Portsmouth make Jack Whatmough out-of-contract priority amid rumoured Millwall and Bristol City interest

Jack Whatmough

Danny Cowley has made the defender his major focus when it comes to retaining the men set to become free agents this summer.

And the Blues are hopeful they can convince their longest-serving player to remain at Fratton Park moving forward.

Whatmough has been touted for a move to the Championship after an impressive campaign, with the likes of Millwall and Bristol City among those rumoured to be interested.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has put question marks over his fitness to bed after long-term knee issues, getting 38 appearances under his belt.

Cowley believes Whatmough can become a cornerstone of his side’s promotion bid next term, and is determined to keep the Gosport lad at his hometown club.

Pompey also remain in talks over new contracts for Ben Close and Ryan WIlliams who are both free agents.

That is also officially the case with Craig MacGillivray, although The News understands the current player of the season is set to depart this summer.

The same scenario is likely to follow for skipper Tom Naylor who has been offered a new deal on reduced terms, as Pompey realign their finances after haemorrhaging £700,000 per month through the Covid pandemic.

Pompey released their retained list on Saturday afternoon with Andy Cannon the most significant name to depart.

He was joined by Jordy Hiwula, Charlie Daniels, Bryn Morris, Taylor Seymour and Duncan Turnbull in departing Fratton Park this summer.

Cowley currently has 13 players contracted for the new campaign, after taking up an option to keep Haji Mnoga at the club.

The News understands Cowley is keen to make eight signings this summer as Pompey operate under new squad restrictions, limiting them to 22 senior outfield players.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.