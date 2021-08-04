Connor Ogilvie pursues John Marquis during an encounter last season. Now the pair are Fratton Park team-mates. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

That’s the verdict of Danny Cowley, having ended the Blues’ long-running pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Ogilvie has more than 200 career appearances to his name, primarily accumulated from operating at left-back.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey have undoubtedly been short in that area, with Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson and the injured Paul Downing their only options.

And according to Cowley, the versatile Ogilvie is now also under consideration.

He told The News: ‘I think the club tried to sign Connor last season when he was under contract at Gillingham, but they couldn’t agree a fee.

‘He’s a boy that we’ve known for a long time, we watched him grow up at Tottenham. He has been a really consistent, reliable performer for a long time.

‘Connor gives us flexibility in the fact he can play left-back, he can play left centre-half and also go left on a back three, as you saw in the second half at Bournemouth.

‘You always want in your group left-footed balance. You can never have enough left-footed balance, so for us he gives us really good options.

‘He gives us competition at left-back, he gives us competition at left centre-half, and also allow us to play in a back three.

‘I think he can absolutely cover and do well in those positions.

‘There is also good competition at left-back now. I see Connor and Lee (Brown) as each other’s best friends.

‘Competition, that’s what the squad needs. Competition drives the standards.’

Ogilvie was handed a Pompey debut in yesterday’s final friendly of their pre-season programme.

Meanwhile, the hunt continues for further additions after 10 summer arrivals so far.

Cowley added: ‘We are still short of players and are trying to add to the squad.

‘We are trying to add the right players and right characters to the team. It’s coming together, but it’s coming together slowly.

‘We have all got to respect that once it comes together it won’t be perfect from day one.

‘There will need to be a lot of work to try to build the relationships, build the partnerships, develop the understanding in terms of the game idea.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.