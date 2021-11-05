The Southern Premier League South side represent Pompey’s lowest-placed FA Cup opposition since Bideford in November 1977 at the same first round stage.

And the Blues will line-up as strong as possible for Saturday’s Fratton Park clash.

Cowley’s team selection has been devastated by injury, with Pompey’s head coach insisting he currently possesses just 16 fit first-team players.

Nonetheless, he will not be rotating those available to him as he strives for a Blues victory.

The head coach told The News: ‘We are not going to rotate it, we’ll put out the best team we can. We want to win.

‘This is the FA Cup, the greatest cup competition in the world, we want to do well in it, we want to win.

‘We know that winning is a habit and we are three unbeaten now. We would have loved to have won on Tuesday (Cheltenham), but couldn’t find that.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has pledged to go full strength in the FA Cup against Harrow Borough on Saturday. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

‘Saturday, though, is an opportunity to win – and we haven’t won enough this season.

‘We are going to focus on the game, make sure that we turn up with the right attitude, the right mentality, with energy and determination important features.

‘If we show those qualities then we will do just fine.’

Harrow head to the south coast on the back of six straight victories, putting them fourth in the table.

In comparison, injury-hit Pompey have won two of their last 15, with both triumphs arriving at Fratton Park.

Cowley added: ‘The injury situation is not good, we are picking up injuries left, right and centre at the moment, which is difficult.

‘We’ve had a lot of games and one or two players who need some TLC, so we’ll have to wait and see.

‘We’ve maybe got 16 available and, with nine subs, it gives a really good opportunity for the young players, with five able to be used.’

