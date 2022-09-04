Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nonetheless, Clark Robertson demonstrated surprising versatility by deputising as a makeshift left-back against Peterborough.

And Danny Cowley saluted his ‘incredible’ captain after capping an impressive display with a magnificent assist in the 2-1 triumph.

Ogilvie missed his first League One match of the season with his partner giving birth to a son at 4.15am on Saturday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his absence – and with Denver Hume not yet ready to return – left-footed centre-half Robertson was asked to step in.

And it was an eye-catching showing from the former Rotherham man, whose cross also created Dane Scarlett’s 37th-minute equaliser.

Cowley told The News: ‘Clark’s now calling himself (David) Robertson – the Liverpool left-back.

‘Obviously he was out of position, but he did really well. It wasn’t until Saturday morning that we knew we wouldn't have Connor.

Clark Robertson earned Danny Cowley's praise after serving as a makeshift left-back in Saturday's 2-1 win over Peterborough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Connor’s partner gave birth to a beautiful little boy at 4.15am and they had been in hospital for the 72 hours prior, so it’s not been easy for any of them.

‘I don’t think there’s a name yet but we're hoping he’s a Pompey fan and another one to add to our wonderful club.

‘Clark’s played at left-back before you know, he has actually played left wing-back for Rotherham. I know this because I watched it on Friday when I thought it might have to happen.

‘It was maybe a week early for Denver (Hume), so it just made sense for him to play there.

‘We all know Connor, he always wants to play, but, in his absence, Clark did some work on it in training on Friday in anticipation, so we were able to have a plan.

‘It’s incredible from Clark really, he worked so hard in the close season, so hard in pre-season, and it was so tough for him to get an injury just before the start of the campaign.

‘He then came on after 10 minutes at Port Vale, had 90 minutes at Crawley on Tuesday night. We didn’t anticipate him having to play another 90 on Saturday – but the fact he did was credit to the physical condition he’s in.

‘He’s a top player and it’s not ideal for him, but Clark worked it out and did a good job for the team.

‘Absolutely he can go there again, he’s a top player and can play that position.’

On 37 minutes, Tom Lowery played a free-kick to his left to Robertson and the left-back took a touch.

He then swung in a superb cross from the left which was met with a flying header from Scarlett to level at 1-1.

Cowley added: ‘I thought we played our best football in that first-half period – and it was a great cross from Clark and a brilliant header from Dane.

‘Dane has this ruthlessness in his game, so sharp across the front post, I have seen him score so many of those goals, both when we were recruiting him and in training.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.