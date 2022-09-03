Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It took Scarlett’s tally to four goals in eight days as he flourishes in his Fratton Park loan spell.

His Spurs loan agreement spans the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign, yet, as is largely standard, the parent club possess a recall option at January’s midway point.

Some time away, granted, yet it remains to be seen whether they may want him back for their own benefit – or potentially a Championship spell.

Still, the Blues are continuing to reap the rewards of Scarlett’s on-pitch presence, with five wins from their opening seven League One fixtures.

And Cowley is savouring having the 18-year-old around for as long as possible.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘We’re just going to enjoy him, we’re going to keep working with him and we’ll see where it takes us.

Dane Scarlett in the thick of the action against Peterborough, although on this occasion it didn't lead to a goal. Picture: Barry Zee

‘Dane’s had a really good week, he scored his first senior goal only last Saturday, remember.

‘He scored on Tuesday in the Papa John’s Trophy and now got two against Peterborough. It has been a good week, but he’s 18 and is going to have some tough moments as well.

‘Dane’s just a young boy learning the game, he has experienced lots of things for the first time.

‘Jose Mourinho called him a diamond and, for the moment, he is our diamond, he is very precious to us and we’ll take great care of him.

‘I’m living in the moment and enjoying every day.’

Despite victory, Pompey have been knocked off top spot on goal difference following Ipswich’s 2-0 win at Accrington.

Regardless, it was an impressive Fratton Park victory for Cowley’s men over the Posh, with Scarlett the central figure and man of the match.

He added: ‘It’s his work from the front as well, he unsettles defenders, he presses.

‘For somebody who is an 18-year-old, he is absolutely single-minded to score goals, he’s so team-orientated.

‘We’ve spoken to Spurs, we are in regular contact, I think they are happy, we’ve got a good relationship.

‘At the moment it’s working for all of us, which is good.’

