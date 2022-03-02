The striker netted his sixth goal of the season during last night’s impressive 3-2 success over high-flying Oxford United.

He was deprived of a second of the evening by a stunning point-blank stop by visiting keeper Jack Stevens.

Hirst’s eye-catching all-round display left Cowley purring, while the Fratton faithful also demonstrated their appreciation with generous applause when he left the pitch in the 84th minute.

The 23-year-old is on loan from Leicester City, where he’s contracted for another two-and-a-half years.

Yet Cowley insists Pompey have interest in prolonging his Fratton Park stay long beyond this season.

He told The News: ‘I thought George was unplayable against Oxford, he was great, his best performance for me.

‘You could play into him, you could play up to him, he was able to stretch the pitch, he carried a goal threat and scored a fantastic goal.

George Hirst celebrates his sixth goal of the season for Pompey in last night's impressive 3-2 win over Oxford United. Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South

‘There’s a lot to like in his performance, he was everything you’d want from a number nine.

‘We would like to sign him, whether we can or not I don’t know, but these are young players we should be signing permanently. We are Pompey.

‘Your George Hirsts, these are young players we need to try to sign on permanent deals. We would like to sign him, absolutely.

‘You give young players opportunities and experiences and they improve and develop and it’s good to see. What George needs to do is pedal to the metal and keep going.

‘It has taken a long while to get to this level of form. Only he knows how much work he has put in and now he’s got himself to this confident place.

‘I am so pleased for him because he’s worked really hard to get to this place – and is now reaping the rewards.’

Hirst has made 33 appearances since arriving on a season-long loan in August.

It was initially a slow start to Fratton Park life for the ex-England youth international, who endured a frustrating loan spell at Rotherham last season.

Now he has found his feet, with six goals in his last 19 outings.

Cowley added: ‘He’s young and this is why Leicester sent him out on loan, to get games.

‘You’ve got to remember that he picked up an injury at the back end of last season, he hadn't had a pre-season and it took a bit of time to bring him up to speed.

‘Also, it hadn’t all gone his own way at Rotherham, so you have to rebuild that confidence.

‘Good players are able to replicate good performances, which is what we’re now looking for from George.’

