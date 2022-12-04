And even admitted the midfielder turned down the opportunity of a weekend off after his three-week stint in Qatar.

It follows after Wales were knocked out of the competition on Tuesday after they finished bottom of Group B.

Morrell featured twice in the tournament coming on as a second-half substitute against the USA and in their final match against England.

Nonetheless, the midfielder returned to Pompey on Friday and quickly turned his attentions back to the Blues as they travel to Wycombe on Sunday.

Cowley revealed the former Luton man opted against time off after his spell at the World Cup and in order to fight for his place in the side.

He told BBC Radio Solent: ‘Joe returned to Cardiff late last night and he returned home this morning.

‘We gave him the option of having the weekend off but he decided to come in tomorrow (Saturday).

‘He will train with us and we will make a call about Sunday from there.’

Morrell’s return will come as a welcome boost for Cowley, who delivered positive news over his side’s injury situation.

The Blues boss revealed Michael Jacobs will be assessed ahead of the televised clash against Wycombe and is the closest member of his squad to make a return.

Meanwhile, Tom Lowery and long-term absentee Louis Thompson are both back in training as they continue their recoveries from their respective issues.