Danny Cowley wrestles with emotions after Portsmouth point at Accrington

Danny Cowley(Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

The Blues boss couldn’t hide his frustration at his side failing to make more of 19 shots on goal, and a string of clear chances at the Crown Ground.

But Cowley took heart from the way his men took on the physical challenge posed by the home side’s strength and size.

And he was pleased they responded to Pompey boy Matt Butcher’s 77th-minute finish by showing character to find a later leveller through Marcus Harness.

Cowley said: ‘I think we had a good performance - 19 shots away from home with seven or eight clear chances suggest that.

‘We did a lot of good work up to the final action, but we just weren’t able to take the final action.

‘It would’ve been a travesty if we’d lost the game. It’s disappointing that we drew it.

‘It would’ve been bitterly disappointing to lose it but credit to the players, to be behind with four minutes to go in a game we had control of we showed resilience.