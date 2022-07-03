Danny Cowley's admission over wasted chances as Portsmouth fall to Gosport reverse

But the Blues boss was satisfied with what he saw from his players from a double dose of action as their pre-season got underway.

Yesterday’s 3-0 win over Hawks was followed up by a 1-0 reverse at Privett Park, as Andreas Robinson 25 yarder settled the game.

Pompey’s experienced first-half team looked laboured today before Cowley fielded a youthful team after the break who upped the tempo.

They couldn’t take one of the stack of chances which came their way, however.

He said: ‘We probably had 20 chances which we should have taken.

‘We got to some good areas and created a lot but couldn’t find that final action.

‘Yesterday we were good and professional and I thought it was a good performance, particularly first half.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘The second half today was excellent and we didn’t get value.

‘The amount of times we got to the final third and the amount of chances we created - but we just couldn’t find that goal.’

Cowley explained how the Pompey players have had a gruelling week of double sessions going into this weekend’s action.

He felt that accounted for the energy levels being below what he’d like to see in the first half.

Cowley added: ‘We’ve had two games at the back end of a tough week.

‘There was maybe 60km into the players’ legs this week.

‘I think out of the two games we had three good halves out of four.

‘We’re disappointed with the first half today - we didn’t find the intenstity or the energy we like to play with.

‘There’s probably reasons for that. We’re not tapering in and yesterday was a double session where they trained in the morning and then played at Havant and Waterlooville.