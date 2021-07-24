Danny Cowley's recruitment admission as Portsmouth battle 'crazy' spending from League One rivals with likes of Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic splashing cash

And the Blues boss hinted targets are falling by the wayside as they are being picked off by rivals splashing the cash this summer.

But Cowley is adamant his club are going about restructuring their squad in the right way, and will get players of the quality they need for the season ahead.

Pompey have recruited eight players this summer, but still have a lot of work ahead if they are to land additions of the quality needed to compete in the third tier next season.

Cowley has been stunned by some of the money being spent by rivals, however, with the 42-year-old suggesting top sides are paying double the amount they were two years ago.

He said: ‘I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made, but of course we’d like five, six or seven more players in the building. That goes without saying.

‘We can sign players today, but not ones who will take Portsmouth to where they want to go.

‘We have two options. We can sign players who aren’t good enough to take us where you want to go or you have to hold, wait and keep your nerve and hope more players become available and better value in the market. We hope that happens.

‘It’s the only choice we have because ultimately we can’t compete with some clubs in this division.

‘You’re looking at the top end of the division this year and it’s gone crazy. It’s gone crazy financially.

‘I’ve lived this league with Lincoln just two years ago and the top teams are paying double what they paid then.

‘We’ve got brilliant owners who are doing things sustainably, which is absolutely the right thing to do. But when you do it in a sustainable way you have to do it in an intelligent way.

‘We have to try to work the market. We have a clear strategy and a clear idea of the type of players we want to bring in and a clear idea of the quality we want to bring in.’

Liam Vincent, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman, Gavin Bazunu, Gassan Ahadme and Jayden Reid are the new faces to arrive to date at Fratton Park.

The senior figures among the group possess Championship experience, and Cowley explained he will continue to look for players with that kind of nous in the coming weeks - even if it’s not a simple process.

He added: ‘You have to remember, you have to have huge competence - Championship competence - to play for Portsmouth.

‘We know the expectation. When you do find players of Championship competence they will excel at Portsmouth and excel in this environment.

‘That is ultimately where we’re at in this moment.

‘We’re working hard. We’ve got our name in the hat for a number of players who will help the team and help the club.

‘But we also know the players we want are also wanted by other clubs.

‘We are lucky this is a brilliant club and support base and that helps us, but money unfortunately makes the world go around. That’s where we are at this moment.’

