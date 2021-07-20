Since arriving at Pompey for an undislcosed fee from non-league Bromley in January 2020, the forward has endured a tough time.

Hackett-Fairchild has made just a solitary outing for the Blues, while he had stints on loan back at Bromley and then Southend – who were relegated from League Two – last season.

However, the ex-Charlton man is determined to make a breakthrough on the south coast and has looked good in pre-season.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild in action against the Hawks. Picture: Paul Collins

Cowley was impressed by Hackett-Fairchild's performance at QPR before he scored in the 5-2 win at the Hawks.

The 23-year-old is well regarded by Cowley and will feature in today’s pre-season friendly at Bristol City.

But having been behind Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs in the pecking order, Cowley's told Hackett-Fairchild what he must do to thrust himself into Pompey's League One plans.

Cowley said: ‘Reeco has done great. He did great against QPR and I have been really impressed by him.

‘You don't score 18 goals as a young boy in the National League without being a good player.

‘It hasn't all gone his own way since he's been here - but he has got talent.

‘The more talent you've got, the harder you've got to work

‘Reeco has now got to make sure his hard work matches his talent. Cristiano Ronaldo is the best example in world football.

‘I think Reeco has got ability, a good left foot and fantastic athleticism and physicality in terms of his size.

‘He's got to learnt to use that in terms of making it an advantage. He's got to get more robust and play with more intensity and aggression.