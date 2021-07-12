Reeco Hackett-Fairchild in action against the Hawks on Saturday. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

And the 23-year-old former Bromley forward insists he has an added hunger to prove his Blues doubters wrong.

But he's endured a time of frustration since arriving at Fratton Park from National League Bromley in January 2020.

Since making the move to the Blues, Hackett-Fairchild has made just one senior appearance - turning out in an EFL Trophy tie at Walsall just a day after signing.

There were also loan stints back at Bromley and relegated Southend in League Two last term as he was forced to search for regular game time away from PO4.

But now with head coach Danny Cowley taking over from former boss Kenny Jackett, Hackett-Fairchild sees making a good impression in pre-season as vital.

And he is ready to grab the clean slate he's been given with both hands and push to become a Blues regular.

Hackett-Fairchild said: ‘Obviously, I’ve spent a bit of time away from the club so to come back in and start pre-season well - it’s always nice.

‘It’s just a clean slate, I need to show people what I can do.

‘I’ve been here nearly two years now and obviously it’s not gone how I wanted it to have gone so it’s time to put that right, work hard, and hopefully I get a chance.

‘He (Cowley) said he believes in me, he wants me to do well, so I’ve just got to show him and prove everyone wrong.

‘When I signed here it was kind of a dream move and it hasn’t gone well, but that’s football. It’s about coming back from that and proving people wrong.

‘It’s a massive club, as a kid I’ve always grown up watching Portsmouth.

‘It’s where I want to be so I’ll give 110 per cent everyday and try to get in the team.’

Hackett-Fairchild believes there was nothing more he could have done to force his way into the team under former boss Jackett.

But current head coach Cowley has made it clear what the forward needs to do in order to become a regular in the upcoming League One season.

Hackett-Fairchild added: ‘If I’m being honest, I just haven’t had a chance.

‘I’ve worked hard, I put my head down, but the opportunity didn’t come for whatever reason.