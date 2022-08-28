Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Fratton favourite admits he’s been impressed by Pompey's summer recruitment and claims his old club will be challenging for a place in the Championship.

The Blues made their trip to Vale Park for the first time in more than 20 years a successful visit as they edged Port Vale 1-0 on Saturday.

Indeed, Dane Scarlett’s first half winner moved Pompey to the League One summit, with the three points extending their unbeaten league run to six games.

The hard-fought display was heavily praised by League Two promotion hero Evans, who believes his former side have all the characteristics to achieve promotion this term.

Despite tipping Pompey with potential glory come May, the 34-year-old urged the Blues to remain level headed with a long campaign in store.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, he said: ‘It was a good performance from Pompey, really competent, really good in possession.

‘They came here with a game plan and they executed it perfectly. I thoroughly enjoyed watching them.

Gareth Evans believes Pompey will be fighting for promotion this season.

‘Danny seems to have got something going here in terms of momentum and that’s why they are at the top of the league.

‘He seems to have constructed a squad that’s capable of fighting for promotion and potentially gaining promotion.

‘Obviously it’s a long season and we’re only six games in but when you look at the table and see that you’re at the top of the league it tells you that you’re doing something right.

‘It’s quite clear that Pompey are heading in the right direction.’

This summer has seen Pompey recruit 11 new faces, while further faces could arrive ahead of next Thursday’s deadline day.

Evans has been left impressed with their summer recruitment and insists it’s not the end of the world should the Blues fail to bring in new names before the close of the window,

‘Looking at the team sheet and there’s so much strength and depth, Danny has assembled a really strong squad.’ He followed.

‘They look strong up front, they look strong in midfield and the back looks solid as well.