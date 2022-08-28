Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Dane Scarlett’s goal output can now escalate, according to a gushing Danny Cowley.

The Spurs loanee netted his maiden senior goal – and a Pompey match winner – in Saturday’s 1-0 success at Port Vale.

Following a 16-game first-team wait consisting of Spurs appearances in the Premier League, FA Cup and the Europa Conference League, as well as for the Blues, the 18-year-old is off the mark.

It capped another eye-catching outing from the England under-19 striker who has made such a favourable early impact at Fratton Park.

And Cowley is anticipating many more goals to follow as Scarlett blossoms.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘The biggest compliment I can give Dane is that he missed a couple of chances on Tuesday night and I didn’t worry about him at all.

‘That’s because nothing seems to touch him, he has so much belief in his ability – and rightly so.

Dane Scarlett registered his first goal in senior football as Pompey claimed a 1-0 success at Port Vale on Saturday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He knows the rules and that sometimes you’re going to have to miss them to score.

‘It can affect strikers, but when you have a real belief in your ability then it can be easier, when naturally you are confident. That’s in any walk of life, I suppose.

‘Do you know what I love about Dane? He’s so team-orientated, he plays for the team, the way he presses, the way he harries, the way he unsettles defenders.

‘For a number nine at 18, a boy who wants to score goals, he’s so selfless. It’s team first.

‘He has been brilliant since the moment he walked into the building, anything’s possible for Dane.

‘For any young player, your first senior goal is going to mean a lot to you. The fact that it was in a hard-earned away win was brilliant.

‘Now it’s back to Fratton Park on Saturday (against Peterborough) and hopefully looking for his first home goal.’

Scarlett’s goal at Port Vale arrived on 25 minutes, converting Marlon Pack’s sublime first-time pass delivered from his own half.

The 1-0 outcome secured a fourth straight League One victory, lifting the Blues to the top of the table.

Cowley added: ‘We knew that Port Vale were very jumpy on the defensive line, they like to jump out and play in a man-to-man style.

‘So we knew good movement and penetrative passes would be able to get behind them.’

