Darren Ferguson criticises Portsmouth fan allocation while Derby issue injury update on key player
Portsmouth extended their unbeaten League One run with a 1-0 win to put extra daylight between them and promotion rivals Peterborough United this weekend. Kusini Yengi scored his 11th goal of the season to claim all three points as Pompey continue their charge towards the title.
With the end of the season starting to come into sight, Portsmouth's closest opponents are throwing everything they have at ensuring they earn a place in the Championship next season. We've rounded up the latest news following this weekend's fixtures as the promotion battle continues.
Ferguson slams Pompey fan allocation
Disappointed Posh manager Darren Ferguson had a lot to say after his side's defeat to Pompey on Saturday. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, he described John Mousinho's team as 'lucky' and believes anyone from Portsmouth who disagrees are 'kidding themselves'.
Ferguson also discussed the impact the travelling fans had on his side during their defeat at London Road. More than 4,000 Pompey fans lapped up their side's win on the road and the Peterborough boss believes it 'made a difference' to how his side performed.
"When you’ve got 4,000 behind you it makes a difference. I don’t know whose idea that was, but it wasn’t a very good one. I don’t think we should have given them 4,000."
Derby issue update on injured star
Pompey's closest League One rivals have been dealt an injury concern following their clash with fellow promotion-chasers Bolton Wanderers. Derby County edged out a 1-0 win on Saturday thanks to a late goal from substitute Kane Wilson. However, the Rams were forced to replace Dwight Gayle early in the first half when he suffered a problem with his hamstring.
Manager Paul Warne has provided an update on Gayle but the club are yet to confirm a time frame for his absence. The former Newcastle United striker joined Derby in February on a short-term deal and has contributed three goals and an assist in his last four appearances.
"It depends on how severe it is. It could be two weeks, four weeks, six weeks or eight weeks," Warne admitted. "My personal guess is that it will be four weeks. I have a lot of skills but medicine isn't my top one. But hopefully, it won't be too bad."