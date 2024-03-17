Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth extended their unbeaten League One run with a 1-0 win to put extra daylight between them and promotion rivals Peterborough United this weekend. Kusini Yengi scored his 11th goal of the season to claim all three points as Pompey continue their charge towards the title.

With the end of the season starting to come into sight, Portsmouth's closest opponents are throwing everything they have at ensuring they earn a place in the Championship next season. We've rounded up the latest news following this weekend's fixtures as the promotion battle continues.

Ferguson slams Pompey fan allocation

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disappointed Posh manager Darren Ferguson had a lot to say after his side's defeat to Pompey on Saturday. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, he described John Mousinho's team as 'lucky' and believes anyone from Portsmouth who disagrees are 'kidding themselves'.

Ferguson also discussed the impact the travelling fans had on his side during their defeat at London Road. More than 4,000 Pompey fans lapped up their side's win on the road and the Peterborough boss believes it 'made a difference' to how his side performed.

"When you’ve got 4,000 behind you it makes a difference. I don’t know whose idea that was, but it wasn’t a very good one. I don’t think we should have given them 4,000."

Derby issue update on injured star

Pompey's closest League One rivals have been dealt an injury concern following their clash with fellow promotion-chasers Bolton Wanderers. Derby County edged out a 1-0 win on Saturday thanks to a late goal from substitute Kane Wilson. However, the Rams were forced to replace Dwight Gayle early in the first half when he suffered a problem with his hamstring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Paul Warne has provided an update on Gayle but the club are yet to confirm a time frame for his absence. The former Newcastle United striker joined Derby in February on a short-term deal and has contributed three goals and an assist in his last four appearances.