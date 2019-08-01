Darren Moore has revealed why Doncaster sold prized-asset John Marquis to Pompey.

The Rovers boss admitted he didn’t want to sell the striker – but the switch was right for all parties.

Marquis completed his move to Fratton Park for a fee well in excess of £1m on Wednesday.

He penned a three-year deal with the club holding the option for an additional 12 months.

The marksman was prolific at the Keepmoat Stadium, plundering 67 goals in three campaigns.

With a year left on his Donny contract, Moore was keen for Marquis to sign fresh terms.

However, the 27-year-old wanted to relocate down south nearer his family.

And Moore insists he’ll use the substantial fee Doncaster will receive from the Blues to reinvest in new players.

Speaking to his club’s website, the manager said: ‘We were clear with John that we didn’t want to sell him and wanted him to sign a new deal.

‘But he also made clear to us that he would not do that as he wanted to move further south to be closer to his family.

‘Although he has been fantastic for Rovers over the past three years, he wanted to move on and this is the right move for all parties.

‘We will get a substantial fee from Portsmouth for someone who was in the last 12 months of his contract and this money will allow me to strengthen the squad.’

Marquis became Pompey’s eighth arrival of the summer.