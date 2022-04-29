There is still a lot to play for tomorrow with three teams competing for two automatic promotion, four for three play-off positions, and four relegation spots to be filled.

For Pompey, they can match last season’s eighth placed finish and surpass last term’s tally of 72 points but, truthfully, the Blues have little to play for.

The same can’t be said for a number of clubs, though.

So who will be the winners and losers, as the curtain falls on the 2021-22 campaign?

We’ve taken to footballwebpages.com to see how their data analyst has predicted the last-day results and the final league table.

Here’s what we found out.

1. Crewe - 24th Predicted points at end of the season: 29 Predicted goal difference: - 46 Final day result: Defeat Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Doncaster - 23rd Predicted points at end of the season: 37 Predicted goal difference: -48 Final day result: Defeat Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Gillingham - 22nd Predicted points at end of the season: 40 Predicted goal difference: -33 Final day result: Defeat Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. AFC Wimbledon - 21st Predicted points at end of the season: 40 Predicted goal difference: -24 Final day result: Win Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales