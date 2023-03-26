News you can trust since 1877
‘Data experts’ predict significant changes in League One promotion & relegation race as Portsmouth, Derby, Bolton & Peterborough vie for play-off spot - in pictures

Pompey’s play-off hopes were dealt a significant blow on Saturday.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th Mar 2023, 13:00 BST

John Mousinho’s men were only able to pick up a point against mid-table Port Vale, despite a spirited second-half comeback at Fratton Park.

The 2-2 draw leaves the Blues ninth in League One but reduced the gap to the top six to six points with Bolton not in action.

With eight games to go in the season, sections of the Fratton faithful now believe the play-offs are out of reach.

But what are the chances of a top six finish this term?

We’ve returned to FiveThirtyEight to discover how they’ve predicted the final League One table this campaign.

Pompey's play-off chances predicted.

Pompey's play-off chances predicted. Photo: Jason Brown

Points: 29; Goal difference: -54.

2. Forest Green - 24th

Points: 29; Goal difference: -54. Photo: Dan Istitene

Points: 38; Goal difference: -38.

3. Cambridge - 23rd

Points: 38; Goal difference: -38. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Points: 39; Goal difference: -34.

4. Morecambe - 22nd

Points: 39; Goal difference: -34. Photo: Ashley Allen

