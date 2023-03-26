Pompey’s play-off hopes were dealt a significant blow on Saturday.

The 2-2 draw leaves the Blues ninth in League One but reduced the gap to the top six to six points with Bolton not in action.

With eight games to go in the season, sections of the Fratton faithful now believe the play-offs are out of reach.

But what are the chances of a top six finish this term?

We’ve returned to FiveThirtyEight to discover how they’ve predicted the final League One table this campaign.

1 . Pompey's play-off chances predicted Pompey's play-off chances predicted. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Forest Green - 24th Points: 29; Goal difference: -54. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3 . Cambridge - 23rd Points: 38; Goal difference: -38. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4 . Morecambe - 22nd Points: 39; Goal difference: -34. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales