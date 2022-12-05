Date and time for Portsmouth's FA Cup third-round trip to Spurs confirmed

As revealed by The News last week, the mouth-watering tie at the Premier League side’s impressive new stadium will be held on Saturday, January 7, at 12.30pm.

The game will not be broadcast live on TV for UK audiences, though, with Manchester United v Everton (Jan 6), Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United, Liverpool v Wolves, (both Jan 7), Cardiff City v Leeds, Manchester City v Chelsea (both Jan 8) and Oxford United v Arsenal (Jan 8) the six games to be televised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are still to confirm their ticket allocation for the match.

However, FA Cup rules state that clubs have to reserve 15 per cent of their home stadium capacity to away supporters for such games.

This means approximately 9,400 tickets will be afford the Blues, with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium currently having a capacity of 62,850.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are lucky enough to get a ticket, Pompey fans are being warned well in advance of planned rail strikes on both January 6 & 7.