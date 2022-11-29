Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring against Huddersfield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April 2019. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images.

If the third-round fixture is played on either Friday, January 6 or Saturday, January 7, travel plans will be hampered by a train strike.

The RMT union have announced a number of 48-hours strikes heading into the Christmas period and early in the New Year.

This will affect the South Western Railway service to London, impacting Pompey fans wishing to journey to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by train.

It could also impact on Southampton supporters travelling to Crystal Palace for their FA Cup draw, scheduled to take place at Selhurst Park over the same period.

However, should the encounter be fixed for Sunday, January 8, no is strike planned, although travellers have been told to expect a ‘late start up’.

As it stands, the precise date of the FA Cup tie has not been fixed, with broadcasters currently poring over which fixtures they want to televise.

Yet with the RMT striking on December 13, 14, 16 and 17, and January 3, 4, 6 and 7, the latter dates could clash with Pompey and Spurs supporters’ attempts to watch the match.

Spurs moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April 2019. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images.

The RMT has been fighting for a pay rise and better working conditions for almost a year, with train lines affected by industrial action confirmed as South Western, Great Western Railway, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, LNER, Greater Anglia, Cross Country Trains, West Midlands Railway, Northern, GTR (including Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express), Southeastern, c2c.

On the plus side, presently Tfl has not confirmed its participation in the strike, meaning tubes, Overgrounds and other London lines should still run as normal.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: 'This latest round of strikes will show how important our members are to the running of this country and will send a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay and conditions for our people.

'We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of government is presiding over these talks.