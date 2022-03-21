It has been more than two years since owners Tornante last visited, an ongoing absence impacted significantly by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, as previously revealed by The News, board member Eric Eisner is scheduled to make the trip across the Atlantic before the season ends.

It is now understood that he is set to attend the Blues’ final two home matches of the campaign – Gillingham (April 23) and Wigan (April 26).

The precise length of Eisner’s stay is presently unclear – or whether it will also include the last game at Sheffield Wednesday.

Nonetheless, during his time back on the south coast, Eisner is keen to communicate with supporters as well as watch Danny Cowley’s 10th-placed team in action.

It also represents an opportunity to survey the continuing Fratton Park improvements, with phase three of the £11.5m project turning to the South Stand in April.

While it will be his first chance to meet head coach Cowley in person, rather than talk over a computer screen or through a phone call.

Pompey board member Eric Eisner is set to attend the final two Fratton Park matches of the season following two years away. Picture: Joe Pepler

Tornante last visited Pompey in February 2020, when the Blues defeated Sunderland 2-0, through goals from James Bolton and Christian Burgess.

Eric Eisner was in attendance that day, along with chairman Michael Eisner and Andy Redman.

However, almost six weeks later, the Premier League and Football League programmes were suspended following an escalation in Covid cases in the UK.

A scheduled visit by Eric Eisner in December 2021 was then scrapped after England moved to Plan B following the rapid spread of new variant Omicron.

Earlier this month, he gave a 15-minute interview to Pompey’s supporter liaison officer Johnny Moore via a videolink, providing an update on Tornante’s Fratton Park ambition.

Now he is set to return in person as the 2021-22 campaign reaches its conclusion.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron