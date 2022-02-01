Prior to Pompey’s 2-1 defeat to Charlton, the Blues managed to get the signing of Sunderland striker Aiden O’Brien over the line, with the forward becoming Pompey’s fifth new arrival of the window.

But here’s some of the other late deals that caught our eye as the window came to a close.

Wycombe Wanderers clinch Wing

Promotion rivals Wycombe sealed a late deal for Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing after he was recalled from Sheffield Wednesday.

However, due to complications in finalising the move, a deal couldn’t be struck between the two parties.

And that opened the door for the Chairboys to swoop.

The 26-year-old moved to Adams Park with an hour remaining in the window.

Wing has joined on a permanent basis until the end of the season.

Sunderland sign Defoe

Sunderland completed their much-anticipated move for former West Ham, Pompey and Spurs striker Jermain Defoe until the end of the season.

The will he, won’t he saga played out throughout the window, with Oxford also linked with the 39-year-old.

Yet the free-transfer deal was finally completed with two hours of the window remaining – and after the Black Cats allowed Aiden O’Brien to seal a move to Pompey.

After joining until the end of the season, Defoe said: ‘I can't stop smiling because this is a special move for me for many reasons.

‘I want to be a part of more special times here and I'm looking forward to it.’

Plymouth recruit World Cup winner

Play-off rivals Plymouth, fought off Championship interest to complete the signing of Fulham right-back Steven Sessegnon.

The 21-year-old defender came through the ranks at the London club, playing 19 times for the Cottagers, and arrives at Home Park on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Sessegnon has plenty of Championship experience under his belt after spending the 2020-21 season on loan at Bristol City, making 16 second tier appearances.

The right-back played 29 times for England at youth level, which included winning the under-17’s world cup in 2017.

