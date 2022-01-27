It’s been a productive transfer window for Pompey and Danny Cowley, who have let go John Marquis, Ellis Harrison, Gassan Ahadme, Paul Downing and Miguel Azeez.

The Blues swiftly replaced them with the arrivals of Hayden Carter, Tyler Walker, Denver Hume and Ollie Webber.

With the clock ticking towards deadline day we’ve got you covered with all the questions you may have ahead of the window’s closure.

When does the window officially close?

The transfer window across England closes at 11pm on Monday, January 31 – but closes an hour later in Scotland, should Cowley want to venture into that market.

Though the window closes at 11pm, clubs do have until midnight to register the necessary paperwork.

Can the Blues recruit any more loan players?

Tyler Walker joined Pompey along with Hayden Carter, Denver Hume and Ollie Webber.

Clubs can sign an unlimited number of loan players.

However, they are only able to name a maximum of five loanees in their 18-man matchday squad.

With Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo and George Hirst taking up the final three loan slots, Danny Cowley has indicated he has no intention of working with more than five loan players in his group.

How will this affect Pompey?

On Wednesday, Pompey confirmed the permanent signings of Sunderland’s Denver Hume and Crystal Palace under-23s keeper Ollie Webber.

Cowley confirmed he wanted to bring in three more players following the arrival of Carter and Walker, one of which was to be a new keeper.

After bringing in a new striker, central defender, left wing-back and a goalkeeper, that leaves one space free that Cowley initially earmarked.

It was believed that addition would come in an attacking area with three strikers departing this month in Marquis, Harrison and Ahadme and just Walker arriving.

But the injury recurrence to Ryan Tunnicliffe has muddied the waters somewhat, especially with fellow midfielder Louis Thompson’s minutes being managed and Shaun Williams now 35.

Will Pompey’s game against Charlton hamper business?

Pompey face Charlton at Fratton Park at 7.45pm on Monday evening and could affect any late business the Blues want to make.

Cowley has made it clear he has no intention of going into the game with any business still outstanding.

Where to follow Pompey’s deadline day

Cowley’s statement about having business completed by Monday suggests a quiet deadline day.

But as we’ve seen in the past these things rarely go to plan with deals going right to the wire.

You can follow live updates from all the transfer action from PO4 and across League One on The News’ live deadline day blog on Portsmouth.co.uk.

