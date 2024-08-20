Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have reportedly stuck a deal to bring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara to Fratton Park.

That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims an agreement to bring the 19-year-old from the Westfalenstadion to the south coast has already been struck.

The Italian also ‘exclusively’ reports that a medical has also been completed ahead of a permanent switch for the Guinea-born ace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamara has been with Dortmund since 2021, having previously been with Paris Saint-Germain. He made the switch after featuring for PSG’s under-19s and has featured 48 times for the Bundesliga outfit’s reserve team.

The towering 6’4’ defensive midfielder made two appearances for new manager Nuri Şahin’s first team in pre-season, but is being allowed to leave the club to continue his development in England.

If the transfer comes to fruition, Kamara will be the Blues’ 10th signing of the summer and the second time sporting director Rich Hughes has strengnthened John Mousinho’s midfield ranks. A deal to bring in former Ipswich and QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell was made before the first game of the season against Leeds, with the 25-year-old subsequently starting both Pompey’s Championship games to date.

The Fratton Park outfit’s midfield ranks currently consist of Dozzell, Marlon Pack, Owen Moxon, Tom Lowery and Terry Devlin.

No fee has been made public, with Kamara having one year left on his Dortmund contract. Transfermarkt.com value the teenager at €1.50m.