Jamal Lowe is set to hand one of Pompey’s new Championship rivals a major boost.

The former Pompey favourite - who is available this summer on a free transfer - has reportedly been having a medical at Sheffield Wednesday today ahead of completing a move to Hillsborough.

According to our sister paper, The Star, a deal is ‘imminent’ as manager Danny Rohl closes in on his fifth signing of the transfer window.

Lowe, 29, is a free agent after his contract with Premier League AFC Bournemouth ran down. He spent last season on loan at Swansea, where he scored nine goals and registered three assists in 35 Championship appearances.

Early in the summer, the Blues were credited with an interest in the Jamaica international. An emotional homecoming, after 119 appearances for the club between 2017-19, was something both sporting director Rich Hughes and head coach John Mousinho were weighing up. However, The News understands any potential deal was out of their reach financially, as they turned their attentions elsewhere in their search for attacking reinforcements.

Pompey have since added former Oxford United promotion hero Josh Murphy to their ranks ahead of their Championship return, with the 29-year-old winger arriving on a free transfer and signing a three-year deal with the Fratton Park outfit. The Blues are also expected to sign Middlesbrough forward Sammy Silvera on a season-long loan as their transfer plans continue to take shape.

A return for Lowe to his former stomping ground is something the Fratton faithful would have loved. However, it appears the 2017 League Two title winner’s next trip back to the south coast with be in the blue and white of Sheffield Wednesday as they close in on the forward’s signing.

