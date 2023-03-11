Here’s what’s been said after Josh Windass’ 11th-minute goal ensured a second consecutive defeat for John Mousinho’s side, who remain 10th in the table and 12 points off the top six.

@PompeyDurham: Decent effort from #Pompey but that shows what can be done with a rock-solid defence.

@LeeCrowhurst: So slow. Players have no clue what to do when going forward. Just a poor mid table team - as we have known all season!

@_DanBarrett: Bit Me’h really, disappointing, not surprising. Another top league 1 team another defeat. Just a sign of where we are. Best that can be said is at least the ship was steadied for mid table mediocrity, this season could’ve finished a lot worse. #Pompey

@Samalaaarr: Surprised how pragmatic and route one Wednesday were, very much Wycombe vibes #pompey.

@PeanutPompey: Say it every week. Just no pace or penetration in #Pompey's attack. Any half decent defence means we just cannot get a goal or make any clear cut chances. We REALLY need some pace in the team next season. It was an inevitable result today.

@blakepfc: The season hasn’t ended today. It ended when we went 1 win in 15. It ended when we lost to MK Dons at home.

Pompey boss John Mousinho shakes hands with his Sheffield Wednesday counterpart Darren Moore

Mousinho has improved us but the rebuild needs to be big. It doesn’t happen overnight #Pompey

@HazzaTWood96: A home defeat against Shef Wed. Our defending was our downfall again and Pompey failing to get past a resilient Sheff Wed defence, very disappointing once again, PUP.

@keariss: Well that’s us in league one for the 7th season running. Never looked like scoring. Think our season is over but we need a rebuild next season. #pompey

@furniss_alex: Personally I’m a massive fan of League 1 and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life watching it.

@F1_Tommo: Not the end of the world, seasons been gone for months.

