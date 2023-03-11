'Decent effort. Just a poor mid-table team. Never looked like scoring' - the Portsmouth verdict following defeat to Sheffield Wednesday
Pompey fans on social media have been sharing their views on the Blues’ 1-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.
Here’s what’s been said after Josh Windass’ 11th-minute goal ensured a second consecutive defeat for John Mousinho’s side, who remain 10th in the table and 12 points off the top six.
@PompeyDurham: Decent effort from #Pompey but that shows what can be done with a rock-solid defence.
@LeeCrowhurst: So slow. Players have no clue what to do when going forward. Just a poor mid table team - as we have known all season!
@_DanBarrett: Bit Me’h really, disappointing, not surprising. Another top league 1 team another defeat. Just a sign of where we are. Best that can be said is at least the ship was steadied for mid table mediocrity, this season could’ve finished a lot worse. #Pompey
@Samalaaarr: Surprised how pragmatic and route one Wednesday were, very much Wycombe vibes #pompey.
@PeanutPompey: Say it every week. Just no pace or penetration in #Pompey's attack. Any half decent defence means we just cannot get a goal or make any clear cut chances. We REALLY need some pace in the team next season. It was an inevitable result today.
@blakepfc: The season hasn’t ended today. It ended when we went 1 win in 15. It ended when we lost to MK Dons at home.
Mousinho has improved us but the rebuild needs to be big. It doesn’t happen overnight #Pompey
@HazzaTWood96: A home defeat against Shef Wed. Our defending was our downfall again and Pompey failing to get past a resilient Sheff Wed defence, very disappointing once again, PUP.
@keariss: Well that’s us in league one for the 7th season running. Never looked like scoring. Think our season is over but we need a rebuild next season. #pompey
@furniss_alex: Personally I’m a massive fan of League 1 and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life watching it.
@F1_Tommo: Not the end of the world, seasons been gone for months.
@Povey1990: Can’t defend, can’t attack. An absolute shambles!