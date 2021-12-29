Decision made on Norwich City striker's Portsmouth future ahead of the transfer window

The News understands the striker will be recalled by Norwich City in the January transfer window.

Ahadme is expected to return to his parent club in the coming days, bringing a six-month stay with the Blues to a close.

The 21-year-old made a big impression in pre-season after arriving on trial and hitting the goal trail in outstanding fashion.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Moroccan bagged eight goals in four warm-up games to earn a move to Fratton Park on a season-long deal.

Ahadme was unable to replicate that form when the competitive action got underway, however, returning just a single goal in the Papa John’s Trophy amid 10 appearances.

With a January recall reclause in his agreement, news of Ahadme returning to Carrow Road will not arrive as a great surprise given his lack of first-team minutes and Danny Cowley’s pressing need to reshape his squad in the coming weeks.

Gassan Ahadme.

Cowley is in the market for up to four new players with a central defender and powerful striker his two priorities.

With recruitment working on a one in, one out basis, some of the flexibility in Pompey’s playing budget will lie in managing the five loans currently at the club.

Miguel Azeez, Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo and George Hirst are the other temporary additions at Fratton Park, along with Ahadme.

Of the quintet, it’s the former Oviedo B loanee who has featured the least at senior level.

With five loanees the maximum number allowed in a matchday squad, Cowley is not looking to recruit beyond that number next month.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the likes of Arsenal’s Azeez and Leicester’s Hirst, but Ahadme’s exit will free up one space to recruit a new loan in the coming weeks.

Designed with Pompey fans in mind