Defeat is Pompey's third in five League One games

John Mousinho will have been horrified with what he saw against Leyton Orient

Pompey fans on social haven't held back on their assessment of things at Fratton Park following Saturday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Fratton Park.

The supporters clearly aren't happy as their once handsome lead at the top of the League One table has all of a sudden evaporated, with the Blues on the brink of dropping out of the automatic promotion places, with teams below them having games in hand.

Here's what fans have been saying as they come to terms with form that has seen John Mousinho's side lose back-to-back games for the first time this season and pick up one win in six league games.

@TheSteakBake: Right. I'm going to remain positive if I can. There is still a long way to go, and Injuries have really screwed us over. A few positive changes, and I think we have the foundations of turning this around. However, this is embarrassing... and something needs to happen.

@JackDavis10: Squad proceeds to drop an absolute stinker at Fratton. Fresh faces needed urgently.

@GlenStanley16: Right, we'll get some statement now about, 'no panic, plenty of time, blah blah blah...' It's January, the only statement should be a statement of intent! Time to dig deep into those pockets owners. Loans & kids don't wash anymore. Experience from a higher level does.

@dryansfe: Called it a few weeks ago, this squad is not good enough for promotion. Ownership trying to do it on the cheap. Play Offs beckon.

@RichieHolland24: Can’t defend, can’t score. There’s only one way this team is heading. Appalling.

@jwldopp: A performance reminiscent of the drubbing at Northampton under Jackett. A good team that look dead on their feet physically, mentally, & emotionally. Bench options insufficient. To potentially waste such a promising league position yet again is criminal. Need reinforcements ASAP.

@mark11s: God knows where the side that looked so mentally strong early in the season went. Crumbled at the first hint of adversity. Soon as we went 1 down we never looked like coming back. Bishop’s pathetic pen sucked what little they had left out of them.

@bryanpositive: How do you go from the performance against Bolton to what has followed. Absolutely baffling.

@mrmatthews8888: Pompey need a breakdown recovery cause our wheels have officially come off absolutely shocking result.

@Dan23934245: Players should be ashamed of themselves, shocking performance.

@adrian46096287: Time to spend some money on a proven creative midfielder, winger, defender and maybe a striker before we suffer another lost season!

