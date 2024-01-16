Defender has made 24 appearances for the Dons but is currently on his second loan away from Pittodrie this season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Defender Jayden Richardson has revealed he turned down a move to Pompey in 2022 in favour of joining Aberdeen.

The right-back, who admitted speaking to the Blues at the time, confessed to the snub last week, after finally linking up with the Fratton Park manager who pursued his signature back then - Danny Cowley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley’s admiration of the 23-year-old has clearly remained strong, after he completed a loan move for the Nottingham Forest Academy graduate for new club Colchester United.

It’s the first bit of transfer business the ex-Blues boss has conducted following his JobServe Community Stadium appointment earlier this month. And it proved a case of second time lucky, with Richardson opting against a move to the south coast when Cowley was looking for a Blues replacement for Hayden Carter - who had returned to Blackburn at the end of the 2021-22 season following a successful loan spell at PO4.

Pompey subsequently completed moves for Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty in the days following Richardson’s move north of the border, with both players signed on free transfers. Rafferty has gone on to establish himself as a firm Fratton favourite, with 53 right-back appearances to date. Meanwhile, Swanson - who is currently out injured - has taken the leap from academy football at Arsenal to the cut and thrust of senior football at League One level in his stride.

However, it’s a case of what might have been if Richardson had accepted Cowley’s proposal in the June of that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reliving the moment last week after being unveiled as a Colchester player, the right-back said: ‘Before I got my move to Aberdeen, I had a conversation with them (Danny and Nicky Cowley) when they were at Portsmouth, so I know all about them, I’ve spoken to them before, know what great people they are, what they can do - so the energy, the feeling about them coming in is massive, so hopefully that can help out the club as well.’

Cowley also touched on his original interest after handing Richardson his U’s debut in a 1-1 draw with Bradford on Saturday. He said: ‘Unfortunately, Aberdeen gazumped us at the time and then he obviously got a really good move to Aberdeen. We're delighted to have him with us (now, though)’.