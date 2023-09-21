Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And Connor Ogilvie believes the Blues are showing signs of being more ruthless in taking their chances, as they bid to reach the second tier at the seventh time of asking.

John Mousinho’s side moved to the top of the formative League One table with victory at Barnsley on Tuesday.

The win also makes it 19 games unbeaten for Pompey, with signs of progress evident.

He said: ‘It’s the competition for places and we’ve got strength in depth.

‘You can see it in every position now.

‘So we’re fighting for our positions and we know that.

Connor Ogilvie was back among the goals with his first of the season at Barnsley. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘The standards will always rise when there’s fierce competition like we’ve got. That’s what there is now.

‘It’s good to have the strength in depth we’ve got, that’s for sure.

‘There’s two players in every position and it makes a big difference.

‘We’re going to get injuries and squads and that’s when we need the depth to show and other players to come through.’

It was a ruthless display of attacking football which the the Pompey defender contributed to with his maiden goal of the campaign.

Ogilvie bagged five goals last term, to share second place in the Blues goal charts with Marlon Pack behind Colby Bishop.

The 27-year-old is looking towards a repeat of that decent total last term.

He added: ‘We’re taking our chances.

‘There’s one for me now - hopefully there’s a few more!